Sierra Leone: New Agriculture Minister Subscribes to the Oath of Office Before Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 5 May 2021 - The New Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security, Abu Bakarr Karim, has subscribed to the oath of office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio during a brief ceremony inside the office of the President.

The President congratulated the minister on his assumption of office as the substantive, having served in that capacity before as acting head, adding that the sector was a major component of the Human Capital Development programme of the New Direction government.

He further noted that as a country Sierra Leone was struggling to feed its people, and therefore challenged the new minister to make sure that food security was a priority.

President Bio and Agric Minister, Abu Bakarr Karim

"Congratulations and I wish you well. You can always count on me for the support that will make us all proud," he assured.

In his statement, the minister thanked President Bio for the confidence reposed in him to serve the country in the Ministry of Agriculture.

He noted that he was aware of the fact that food security had been a difficult challenge but assured that he was going to work with all players in order to achieve the desired goal.

"Thank you very much once again, Mr. President," he concluded.