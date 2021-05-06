Egypt: Sisi to U.S. Envoy - Egypt Will Not Accept Harm to Its Water Interests

5 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday 5/5/2021 that Egypt will not allow any party to harm its water interests or endanger its people.

During a meeting with US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman on Wednesday 5/5/2021, Sisi said that Egypt has adopted a flexible approach to deal with the crisis of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam over the past years.

The negotiation-based approach aimed to reach a fair, balanced and legally binding agreement that fulfills the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia and takes into account the rights of Egypt and its water security, the president said.

All the efforts made during the negotiation process went in vain due to the lack of the other party's political will, Sisi said, adding that Egypt still seeks to reach a fair and balanced agreement on filling and operating the dam.

The president held the international community accountable for settling this crisis, praising the vital US role on that score, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi voiced Egypt's keenness on boosting relations with the US in light of the prolonged strategic partnership between the two countries.

Feltman praised his country's strategic relations with Egypt in light of the pivotal Egyptian role in the region.

The US administration is keen on solving the sensitive crisis of GERD, which is of great importance to Egypt and the region, Feltman said.

