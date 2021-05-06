Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

5 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty-six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Central, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali Ghidir (9), Adibara (7), and Ghirmaika (2), in Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara; Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa; Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (26), Central (6), and Southern (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3538 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also increased to 3707.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

5 May 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.