Nigeria: Freed Afaka Students Arrive Kaduna Police Headquarters

The 27 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were freed earlier on Wednesday have arrived the Kaduna State Police Command.

The students, who were escorted by security agents, arrived in two 18 seater Hiace busses and an ambulance.

Most of the students appeared weak and could barely walk, as one of the female students was carried by a security agent in mufti.

Our correspondent observed that majority of the students appeared tattered. Some were in their night wares while others dressed half naked.

Journalist were barred from taking shots of the students as they were led into the conference hall of the police command.