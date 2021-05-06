South Africa: Hugo Broos Appointed Bafana Bafana Coach

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has appointed Belgian Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

The former Cameroon coach is expected in South Africa next week where he is scheduled to meet all football stakeholders including members of the media.

Broos (69) said he was excited to take charge of one of the biggest teams in the African continent.

"South Africa has a rich football history and is among the powerhouse on the continent. The country has full of quality and I am coming to coach a truly football nation with massive potential," said Broos.

He said his priority would be to build a completely new Bafana Bafana team, able to make a huge statement in coming major global tournaments such as the Total Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

"My focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point. I need to start from there because I want to build a strong Bafana Bafana side for the future," he added.

After missing on next year's Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, his first mission will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Bafana Bafana are in the Group G alongside Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Broos won the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations title with Cameroon's Indomitable Lions in Gabon. He guided the likes of Club Brugge, Anderlecht, Genk (Belgium), Trabzonspor (Turkey) and JS Kabylie and NA Dey (Algeria).