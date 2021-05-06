Libya: Tunisia Seeks to Export 80 Thousand Tonnes of Stone Fruit Mainly to Libya - Gifruits

5 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia aims to export about 80 thousand tonnes of stone fruit mainly to Libya, France and Italy in 2021, said acting Director General of the Interprofessional Group of Fruits (GIFruits) Helmi Kalai.

He added in an interview with TAP that the export season of stone fruit began in April 2021 to the Italian, French and Russian markets and that the production of stone fruit is estimated at about 284,000 tonnes, up 7% compared to last season.

The Governorate of Ben Arous occupies the first rank in domestic fruit production, followed by Kairouan, Sidi Bouzid, then Manouba and Beja.

The fruit production sector in Tunisia represents about 30% of the overall value of agricultural production and contributes to the export of more than 11% of total farm production to foreign markets. It also attracts about 15% of the total workforce and 51% of the seasonal workforce.

Regarding peaches and nectarines, this season's production is estimated at about 152,000 tonnes, an increase of 11% over the previous season.

Apricot and plum production amounted to 28,000 tonnes and 18,000 tonnes, respectively, (with a rise of 6% compared to last season).

Dry almonds output is estimated at 65.7 thousand tonnes (up 5% compared to last season), while cherries' production should reach about 7900 tonnes with the governorate of Siliana providing about 95% of the domestic production of this fruit.

Kalai said the past season saw a remarkable decline in the quantities exported, especially to Libya, which accounts for about 70% of the quantities of Tunisian fruit, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of land and air borders with this country.

He added that Tunisia has also been impacted by the increase in international air freight rates which has led to the decline in sales of fruit to the Gulf market (peaches and apricots).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.