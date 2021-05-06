Liberia: George Toto Denounces Rumored UBCAA's Board Decision to Change Election Venue

Gbarnga — Mr. George Toto, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming elections of the United Bong Citizens Association in the Americas (UBCAA), has said the rumored decision of the Board of Directors in the absence of the General Assembly to change the venue of the election only few weeks to elections is an attempt to undermine the integrity of the election and a recipe for electoral fraud.

Natives of Bong County residing in the United States of America under the banner UBCAA will be going to the polls to elect new officials to steer the affairs of the organization for the next three years.

The date for the election hasn't been decided, but speculations are rife that the Board of Directors of the organization are contemplating on moving the venue of the election from Philadelphia to Minnesota. However, FrontPageAfrica has been unable to reach to Board chairman Mr Nathaniel Dakaboi regarding the authenticity of the speculations.

Toto, a native of Totota, lower Bong County, said any decision by the Board to change the venue would distort logistical preparations that had been made by leaders of the host chapter as agreed during the last election and convention.

"We are now deeply concerned by the rapid, unjustified, premeditated, and calculated mystery behind the relocation of the venue for the election," he said.

Toto said it would also violate the Standing Orders, Statutes and Laws governing the UBCAA. "We are seeing a blatant violation of Article VI, sub-section 4, Amendment 16 of the constitution of the UBCAA which speaks to the election dates," he said.