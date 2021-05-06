Liberia: CAF President Lifts Ban On SKD Complex

Monrovia — The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe has overturned the ban or suspension on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The CAF president lifted and canceled the ban when he and the president of the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports D. Zeogar Wilson at his Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex Office in Paynesville today.

The CAF president said the ban on Liberia is a complete embarrassment to him as the president of CAF and to Liberia as well.