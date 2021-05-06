South Africa: ANC's Milking of State Coffers Has Become a Way of Life, Explosive Report Reveals

analysis

Leveraging state coffers to fund and keep the ANC in power is deeply ingrained in the governing party's political DNA, an explosive report to the Zondo Commission reveals.

Appearing before the Zondo Commission on Monday, 3 May, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana disclosed that it was common for the ANC to ask state agency CEOs to make a "donation" to the governing party.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa, appearing before the commission on 29 April, said it was "regrettable" that the ANC had accepted donations "from companies implicated in criminal activities", he intimated he had largely been in the dark about this.

However, according to an explosive and confidential report submitted by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) think tank to the Zondo Commission and an in possession of Daily Maverick, the ruling party's milking of state coffers has, over the years, become a way of life.

The submission, authored by GAPP director Ivor Chipkin, and titled Making Sense of State Capture in South Africa, sets out that State Capture, in this context, refers to "a way of winning and maintaining political office through means that are unlawful, frequently criminal...