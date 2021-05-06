South Africa: ANC's Milking of State Coffers Has Become a Way of Life, Explosive Report Reveals

African National Congress
African National Congress flag (file photo).
4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Leveraging state coffers to fund and keep the ANC in power is deeply ingrained in the governing party's political DNA, an explosive report to the Zondo Commission reveals.

Appearing before the Zondo Commission on Monday, 3 May, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana disclosed that it was common for the ANC to ask state agency CEOs to make a "donation" to the governing party.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa, appearing before the commission on 29 April, said it was "regrettable" that the ANC had accepted donations "from companies implicated in criminal activities", he intimated he had largely been in the dark about this.

However, according to an explosive and confidential report submitted by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) think tank to the Zondo Commission and an in possession of Daily Maverick, the ruling party's milking of state coffers has, over the years, become a way of life.

The submission, authored by GAPP director Ivor Chipkin, and titled Making Sense of State Capture in South Africa, sets out that State Capture, in this context, refers to "a way of winning and maintaining political office through means that are unlawful, frequently criminal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.