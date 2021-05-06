Rwanda: Prosecution Narrates How Uganda Was Recruiting Base for Musanze Assailants

On Wednesday, May 5, the trial for the 37 persons suspected to be responsible for the October 2019 attacks carried out by the RUD-Urunana and P5 militias on citizens of Musanze District continued for the second consecutive day as prosecution carried on with its task of explaining to court about the crimes that the accused perpetrated on Rwandan soil.

The day's session gave a keen look at the 7 suspects of RUD-Urunana who were on ground during the attacks in Musanze, revealing that a good number of them were recruited from Uganda.

According to military prosecution, RUD-Urunana had forces in Kisoro District, southwestern Uganda and this is where the recruits were always taken after being collected from various parts of Uganda.

From Kisoro, they were then aided to cross over to DR Congo where they would join with other fighters under the same militia group.

One of those that were recruited from Uganda is Selemani Kabayija, the man who, according to prosecution was the second in command during the Musanze attacks, deputizing Major Cassien Nshimiyimana, who led the incursion.

"Kabayija went to Mityana (central Uganda) and stayed there since 2014, working in agriculture jobs. In 2017, he met with a one Kyakabale who connected him with the RUD-Urunana people," the military prosecutor explained.

"He (Kabayija) travelled to Kisoro, from where he continued to the DRC, where he linked up with fellow RUD-Urunana fighters, and he started having military training," he added.

Kabayija's story is almost similar to that of Jean Damascene Ntigurirwa, who also got to link up with the militia while in the neighbouring country.

Prosecution said that he went to Uganda looking for a job, and while he was in Luwero District in central Uganda, he met with a one Elias who told him about a job opportunity in Kisoro.

He, like Kabayija, went to Kisoro and then continued to DR Congo where he teamed up with RUD-Urunana forces and started training.

"In Uganda, there are people who belong to the RUD-Urunana Group, and these played a role in sensitising people to join the militia," said the prosecutor.

Musanze-born Fidele Nzabonimpa, another man who took part in the Musanze attacks was also recruited from central Uganda in Mubende District.

Military prosecution has continued to argue that the recruits knew about the activities they were entering into, and that they were not just tricked to join the militia.

"All of them will try to deceive court that they were tricked into joining these militia groups, but this is not true," the prosecutor said during a previous hearing that took place on May 4.

Meanwhile, prosecution also pinned the suspects for working with the government of Uganda to destabilise the security of Rwanda.

He said Ugandan officials like Philemon Mateke, the Minister of State for Regional Affairs in the Ugandan Cabinet gave assistance to the militia, in addition to some support extended by some officials of Uganda's Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

The suspects face charges ranging from joining an illegal armed group and forming a criminal group to committing acts of terror or participating in them.

Other charges include accessory to committing murder, partnering in armed robbery and looting, having relations with a foreign government with an intention to wage war against Rwanda, and conspiring against the current government or attempting to change it, by use of war.