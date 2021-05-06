Rwanda, South Sudan Agree to Strengthen Defence Ties

5 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Angelina Jany Teny, South Sudan Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, was on Tuesday, received at Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) headquarters by defence minister Maj Gen Albert Murasira.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Jean Bosco Kazura.

Minister Teny revealed that the two parties' discussions mainly revolved around the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan and how to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.

"We have Senior military leaders here on training at the Rwanda Peace Academy as part of the process of the implementation of the Peace agreement of the Republic of South Sudan," she said, adding, "This visit also presents an opportunity for me to discuss with Minister and RDF CDS how to support the implementation of the peace agreement."

Teny said that Rwanda is a member of the five African Bloc Units (C5) that are supporting the peace agreement in the Republic of South Sudan, "And as a fellow member, we were sharing ideas on how Rwanda can actively engage in support of the agreement's implementation and encourage the parties involved to do their work".

Currently, 24 Generals from the military and police forces of South Sudan are currently participating in the four day Senior Leadership for Post-Conflict Peacebuilding and Reconstruction Course at Rwanda Peace Academy in Musanze District.

