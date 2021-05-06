Rwanda: Valentin Ferron Wins Stage Four, Sanchez Retains Yellow Jersey

French cyclist Valentin Ferron, who rides for Total Direct Ernergie, won stage four of the ongoing Tour du Rwanda on Wednesday.

Stage four saw cyclists race from Kigali to Musanze. The 23-year-old Ferron used three hours, 13 minutes and 47 seconds in the race which covered 123km.

However Colombia's Sanchez Brayan Stiven who rides for Team Medellin retained the race leader's yellow jersey despite finishing in 8th position in stage four.

Stage four started from in Kimironko, a Kigali suburb through the freezing hills of Gakenke district and finished in Musanze, a tourism hub in the Northern Province.

Wednesday's race saw an improved performance for Rwandan riders with Eric Manizabayo of Benediction Ignite who finished in second place, four seconds winner Ferron while 2015 Tour Rwanda winner, Jean Bosco Nsengimana came in 7th place.

After the victory, Ferron said, "Sprint is my strong point. I knew I had a good chance of success. I'm winning a stage of the Tour du Rwanda, it is a great joy."

Tour du Rwanda will continue with stage five on Thursday. Riders will race from Nyagatare to Kigali city in Kimironko, a total distance of 149nkilometers.

General Classification

1. SANCHEZ VERGARA Brayan Stiven (TEAM MEDELLIN) 13h 20' 18"

2. HOEHN Alex WILDLIFE (GENERATION PRO) 13h 20' 18"

3. PACHER Quentin (B&B HOTELS) 13h 20' 18"

4. RESTREPO VALENCIA Jhonatan (ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI) 13h 20' 18"

5. PICCOLI James (ISRAEL START-UP NATION) 13h 20' 18"

Rwandans on General Classification after stage 4

1. Eric Muhoza (Team Rwanda): + 5'53"

2. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Team Rwanda):+6'36"

3. Eric Manizabayo (Benediction Ignite): +8'43"

4. Shem Nsengiyumva (Saca): +11'05'

5. Bernabe Gahemba (Team Rwanda): +11'19"

6. Samuel Mugisha (Team Rwanda):+13'18"

7. Jean Eric Habimana (SACA):+15'57"

Stage four classification

1. Valentin Ferron 3h 13' 47"

2. Rolland Pierre 3h 13' 47"

3. Eric Manizabayo 3h 13' 51"

4. Goytom Tomas 3h 14' 05"

5. Lagab Azzeddine 3h 14' 09"