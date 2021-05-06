Rwanda: Covid-19 - Curfew to Begin at 10pm, Gyms to Reopen

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, May 5, among other decisions, resolved that effective Thursday, May 6, nighttime curfew will begin at 10 pm through 4 a.m.

The move eases previous restrictions where movements were prohibited between 9pm and 4 am as part of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, the same meeting directed that movements remain prohibited between 7pm through 4 am in all Southern Province districts except Muhanga and Kamonyi, as part of the efforts to control the recent spike in infections in the region.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also resolved that gyms will be allowed to resume activities but on a gradual basis.

This is the first time the government gives a green light to indoor gym activities since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

"A detailed reopening schedule will be communicated after a readiness assessment conducted by the Ministry of Sports," reads part of a statement released by the Prime Minister's office.

Meanwhile, going forward, businesses including restaurants will receive clients until at 9 pm. Previously, businesses were not allowed to operate beyond 8pm.

So far, restaurants are not allowed to exceed 50 percent occupancy limit.

Like it has been, bars will remain closed while gaming activities are still prohibited.

In adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures, the cabinet resolved that bus transporters should not exceed 75 per cent capacity, up from the previous 50 per cent.

Coming to Rwanda

The cabinet also resolved that arriving and departing passengers at the Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

For passengers arriving from India, the cabinet resolved that they are required to complete seven days in mandatory quarantine upon arrival at a designated hotel on their cost.

India has seen an upsurge in the pandemic and as of Wednesday, the country had 21,070,852 cases.

The new measures will be reviewed after two weeks upon a health assessment, according to the statement.

As of May 4, a total number of 25,421 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the country and out of these, 23,710 patients had already recovered.

Overall, 338 people have succumbed to the virus in the country since March 2020.