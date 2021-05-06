Rwanda: Rubavu-Based Prosecutor Arrested Over Bribery

Adrien Mukeshimana, a prosecutor at the intermediate level, and Etienne Nzakizwanimana, a staff member of the Maison d'Acces a la Justice (MAJ), both based in Rubavu District, are currently in custody after they were caught receiving a bribe.

This has been confirmed Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), which has taken them into custody.

Also in custody is Venerand Bizimana, a resident of the same area who allegedly paid a bribe to the officials for them to drop a case involving his daughter, who faces charges related to breach of trust.

MAJ officers are stationed in different districts to help indigent Rwandans, especially those in rural communities to easily access legal services.

Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson told The New Times in an interview on Wednesday, that the officials are charged for corruption to solicit, accept or offer an illegal benefit.

He said that the two court officers were caught while receiving a bribe of Rwf500,000.

Upon conviction, Murangira said, the two judicial officers are liable to imprisonment for a term of more than seven but not more than ten years with a fine of three to five times the value of the illegal benefit received, solicited, or promised.

He said that normally, for ordinary people, the sentence is lower, at between five and seven years.

However, the law makes an exception if the person involves an officer of the court, which he said is an aggravating factor.

"RIB will never tolerate whoever will solicit, accept or offer illegal benefits of any kind because corruption undermines the fairness of institutions and processes and interferes with service delivery," he asserted.