Kenya: David Ndii Calls for Amnesty on Past Corruption After Joining DP Ruto

5 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Just days after economist David Ndii met with Deputy President William Ruto, he now proposes that the country grants amnesty on past corruption cases.

Speaking in an interview on TV47 Monday night, Ndii, who was once a strong critic of DP Ruto, said the war on graft has failed since was allegedly used to settle political scores.

"My position which I have articulated is that in the context of transitional justice it is time for us to talk about drawing a line between past corruptions because I don't think we are going to be able to actually allow our institutions to fight corruption if we keep sort of having this vicious cycle of weaponizing corruption for politics," said Ndii.

He called for the graft amnesty to be extended to all, including the Deputy President.

"I am for an amnesty on past corruption on everyone including Ruto and everybody. If we can agree on that then we can talk about the potential for cooperating on elections," he said.

He was asked to explain why he decided to join Ruto's camp despite previously declaring he could not work with him unless he returned Weston Hotel land, ADC Mutara Ranch, his alleged share of plunder, and also tell Kenyans the truth about the Eurobond.

Three years ago, Ndii threatened to leave the country if Ruto becomes president in 2022.

According to Ndii, the amnesty proposal was part of his idea of a roadmap dictating his terms of engagement with Ruto and his hustler movement.

"The first order of business we need to do is to agree to defend the Constitution and democracy. The second common ground is that we must have a free and fair election in 2022. Electoral failure undermines the economy. On those things, it doesn't matter what somebody's history is. I have my own history, my own baggage. We might disagree on everything else but we have some common grounds as people living in the same society," Ndii added.

He added that Dr Ruto was not unique. "I really don't see what the people are making a fuss about."

Last week, Ndii and politicians allied to Ruto went for a three-day retreat at the Maasai Mara game reserve to discuss "economic issues affecting Kenya" and the 2022 succession politics.

He said he was expected to present a detailed analysis of how the country's economic recovery plan can be effected through the "bottom up" approach the DP has been touting.

In 2019, Ndii vowed to leave the country if Dr Ruto becomes the head of state in 2022.

"I am making plans just in case. I have no intention of living in a country governed by a neurotic megalomaniac," said Ndii.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.