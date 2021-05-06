Nigeria: Chidimna Quits Secular Music, Rebrands for Jesus

5 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Nigerian musician Chidinma Ekile has quit secular music to become a crusader of Jesus Christ.

Chidinma made the revelation on her Instagram page, saying, "My name is Minister Chidinma Ekile. I'm a crusader of the Gospel of Jesus. I'm a crusader of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

She made the announcement as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

She also deleted all pictures and videos of her previous secular songs from her Instagram page.

Her profile on the social media platform now reads: "I am an end-time soldier. My message is Jesus."

Chidinma is now signed to Eezee Concepts, the label that is home to gospel star, Mercy Chinwo and under the label, she has released a new single titled "Jehova Overdo."

She rose to prominence in 2010 after she won the Project Fame West Africa as a 19-year-old and later released her debut single, 'Jankoliko' featuring veteran star, Sound Sultan.

Chidinma was later signed to iLLBliss and Clarence Peters' record label, Capital Hill/Goretti Company and became a West African sensation with the single, 'Kedike.'

At the 2012 edition of the KORA Awards, she won Best Female West African Act for the song "Kedike" and was also nominated for Best Female Act at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

