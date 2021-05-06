Kenya: State House, Other Areas to Go 24 Hours Without Water

5 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Occupants of State House are set to go a day without water as Nairobi City Water had announced interruption of water supply in a number of estates within the city county.

According to a notice by the water company released on Tuesday, the water shortage will begin from 6.00am on Thursday and end at 6.00 am on Friday.

The interruption was caused by ongoing repair on the Sasumua treated water transmission pipeline at the Aberdare forest and the interconnection of the Kabete Reservoirs outlet pipes with the relocated distribution pipeline along Waiyaki Way at the Communication Authority Headquarters due to the ongoing construction of Waiyaki Way - Rironi road.

"Once the works are completed, it will enable release of the road section between Communication Authority Headquarters and the junction of James Gichuru and Waiyaki Way to the Waiyaki Way - Rironi Road Contractor," the notice read in part.

Areas set to be affected by the water shirtage include Riruta, Kawangware, Dagoretti Corner and Ngando all located along Naivasha Road.

The interruption will also affect City Mortuary, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Coptic Hospital, State House, Department of Defense Headquarters, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kibera, Forces Memorial Hospital, KEMRI, Golf Course Estate, Kenyatta Market, Karen, and areas along Gitanga Road among others.

Other areas also affected include Langata Estates, Makadara, KWS, Langata Barracks, St. Mary's Hospital, Strathmore University and Wilson Airport all along Langa'ta Road.

Additionally, areas along Waiyaki Way including Loresho, RedHill, Kitisuru, Nyari, University of Nairobi Main Campus Residence Halls, Parklands Campus, Chiromo Campus, Westlands, and Parklands will also go without water.

"The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company will like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be interruption of water supply to customers served from Kabete Water Works and Sasumua Treatment works starting Thursday 6.00 am to Friday 6.00 am," read part of the notice by Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has appealed to affected customers to use available water sparingly as they work towards restoring the supply.

"We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted," added Mr Muguna.

