Kenya: IG Mutyambai Pledges Support for Officer Who Lost 3 Kids and House Help

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said that the National Police Service will support a police officer who lost three children and a house girl in an inferno.

The said it is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the said officer PC Mary Migwi who was attached to Miti Mingi police post in Gilgil but resides in Nakuru Town East had lost her three children and a house-help in the incident just three days after she had moved in.

The three children have been identified as Leah Njoki 10, Teresiah Wanjiru 7, and Mildred Agal, 2, who were under the care of Mary Wairimu, 18, all of whom perished in the fire.

"This is a difficult and painful experience. PC Mary, it is not easy and my prayers are with you and your family. May God comfort you with peace that surpasses human understanding. I, therefore, extend my support to ensure the officer is settled and offered the necessary psychosocial assistance," he said.

The bereaved officer was on duty when the fire broke out at around 9pm.

Given that there was no electricity supply at the time, it is suspected that the family was lighting their home with a candle, which might have caused the fire.

Neighbors said they sighted dark smoke emanating from the house at around 10pm but could not access the compound as it is enclosed with a high perimeter wall.

"The gates were locked and we had to bring it down to help put out the fire. It was too late. We did not know there were people inside the house until after the fire was put out an hour later," one of the neighbours said.

The inferno was extinguished through combined efforts between Nakuru County Fire Department and the police.

Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri said that a post mortem was conducted on Tuesday and the bodies were positively identified.

She said that they were already giving the officer psychosocial support ahead of the burial slated for later this week.

"The house-help will be buried at her home in Miti Mingi Area on Thursday. Plans to transport the remains of the three children are underway and they shall be buried in Karatina," Kiraguri said.