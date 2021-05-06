Rwanda: Turkish Envoy Shares Iftar With Vulnerable Residents in Kamonyi

The Government of Turkey, through Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), on Wednesday, May 5, donated Ramadan food packages and Covid-19 relief packages worth $30,000 to support 1,000 disadvantaged families in Musambira Sector in Kamonyi District.

The support, which was handed over to Rwanda Muslim Community (RMC) for distribution, includes foodstuffs and hygiene materials that will benefit over 800 families.

Speaking during the event, Turkish envoy to Rwanda Burcu Cevik, said that the support comes as a gesture of solidarity with the Covid-19 having affected many families in Rwanda, especially by reaching out to disadvantaged families during Ramadan, a period he described as a 'month of sharing'.

"While fighting Covid pandemic remains an ongoing struggle and we need more solidarity than ever in this process, there is a strong culture of sharing in Anatolia (Turkey) and this becomes more prominent during the month of Ramadan," Ambassador Cevik said.

Upon receiving the support, Sheik Salim Hitimana, the Mufti of Rwanda, thanked Turkey for the donation and expressed his hope for continued cooperation in different areas.

Besides supporting vulnerable families during the month of Ramadan, TIKA is also organising this year Ramadan programmes in different countries, according to a statement from the embassy.

The main theme of these programmes this year is 'Erenler Sofrası', loosely translated as 'Saints Table', which is inspired by Anatolian saints and dervishes.

Turkey has regularly maintained a strong relationship with Rwanda and has remained a key partner during the country's ongoing fight against the Covid-19, the statement says.