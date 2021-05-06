Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Confirm Ndayiragije as New Head Coach

After hours of negotiations, SC Kiyovu have announced that an agreement was reached with Etienne Ndayiragije to become the club's new head coach.

The Burundian was unveiled on Wednesday, May 5, at the club's headquarters after signing a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

Club president, Juvenal Mvukiyehe, confirmed Ndayiragije's signing to Times Sport and confirmed that the new coach has been tasked to win the league title this season.

"An agreement has been reached with Ndayiragije to coach our club in the next two years. He's got an impressive coaching experience and we hope he will help the club to achieve a lot. He will continue to work with the available coaching staff until the end of the season," Mvukiyehe said.

Ndayiragije has replaced Olivier Karekezi who was sacked on Sunday, May 2, after the club accused him of a poor run of results in the top flight league since he took over the club in July last year.

Ndayiragije is not new in Rwanda, having played for Mukura VS.

He has been out of a job since February after he was sacked from his role as Tanzania national team head coach after a poor show during the 2021 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

Prior to taking charge of the Taifa Stars in 2019, the Burundian first coached Azam FC and led them to the CECAFA Kagame Cup final, held in Rwanda, which they lost to KCCA FC.