Botswana: Govt Supports Athletics Team

6 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Government has spent over P15 million on athletes who recently represented the country at the World Relays in Poland.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare, said this in response to social media posts that condemned government for not supporting teams that competed at the World Relays.

Rakgare told a media conference in Gaborone on Tuesday that government fully funded the trip, stressing that Team Botswana was funded from camping, through travel to allowances.

Regarding the 4x100 men's relay team, the minister said following its recent impressive performance that led to invitation to the world relay competitions, the team received more than a quarter of a million from government to cover costs to Poland.

In the current financial year, he said, government had also committed P13 million to ensure adequate preparations for the team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Furthermore, Rakgare said P2.8 million was made available for preparations of a team heading to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He said over and above the prize money from the World Relays, members of the men's 4x400m relay team would receive performance incentives of P50 000 each from government,

The minister said having qualified for the Olympics, the relay team would now join the elite league that already has, among others, Nijel Amos, Christine Botlogetswe and Keamogetse Kenosi, who receive a monthly incentive of P8 333.33 until August 2021.

"Please allow me to convey government's gratitude to the athletes, officials, volunteers and everyone who has contributed to the success of our teams. You have overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 in serving your country, and for that we are grateful," he said.

Source : BOPA

