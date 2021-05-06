Ghana: 70 Foreigners Arrested in Kasoa Swoop Remanded

Seventy foreigners out of the 340 persons arrested in a swoop at Kasoa and its environs, in the Awutu Senya Municipality of the Central Region, last Thursday, have been remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

The foreigners, who were arrest by the police during an operation to clamp down on criminal activities in the municipality, were charged for engaging in electronic cyber fraud and entering Ghana without permit.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded by the court presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko, to reappear on May 27,2021.

The Regional Police Command, Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Irene Oppong, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, in a telephone interview.

She said 50 other suspects, were granted court bail, 155 granted police enquiry bail and 64 others released after screening.

The Ghanaian Times in its Friday 30, 2021, issue, reported that the police rounded up 340 suspected criminals, including five females, in a dawn swoop at Kasoa and its environs.

Dubbed "Operation storm Kasoa", the exercise, which was carried out by the Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Kasoa Divisional Police, in Kasoa CP, Adade, Akweley, Ofaakor and Buduburam, was to clamp down on criminal activities in the municipality.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 39 years, including foreigners, were in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) HabibaTwumasi-Sarpong, told journalists that nine of the suspects were in possession of substances suspected to Indian hemp.

She stated that the police also retrieved 245 computer laptops and 142 mobile phones from the suspects.

DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong stated that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be put before the court, and that personnel of Ghana Immigration Service have started profiling the foreigners for repatriation.

She gave the assurance that the exercise would be sustained and called on the public to support the police in crime prevention.