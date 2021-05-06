Zimbabwe: Prophet (31) in Trouble Over Using Python to Fake Exorcisms

6 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A self-styled prophet was Wednesday dragged to court for illegal possession of a two-metre-long African rock python that he used as part of his paraphernalia to fake exorcisms.

The endangered snake species is valued at US$5 000.

Chusi Bhunu (31) of Village 2, Binje farm, Doma in Mhangura, appeared before magistrate Tapiwa Banda for plea recording, but the court indicated it didn't have jurisdiction over such matters.

The case was then rolled over today, Thursday, when Bhunu is expected to plead before a provincial magistrate.

He faces a charge under Section 45 (1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which relates to "found in possession of specially protected animal species without a permit."

The state led by Review Nikisi said on 3 May this year Bhunu, who is also a member of the Bible Fellowship Apostolic Ministry, was approached by Farai Makumbi who was seeking prophetic healing for his sick wife, Neria Makumbi.

On the same date, at around 8 pm, Bhunu proceeded to Makumbi's homestead at Plot 47, Jechenene, Doma in Mhangura to perform a healing session for the ailing woman.

It was heard in court that Bhunu was carrying on his back a black traveller's bag.

As he got into his would-be clients' yard, the 'prophet' took out a green sack containing the snake from the bag before placing it outside the house.

However, two family members, Takemore Chando and Edmore Revesai spotted Bhunu hiding the sack and confronted him over the suspicious luggage.

After failing to gather courage and give a satisfactory answer, Bhunu bolted from the scene and vanished into the darkness, leaving his 'tools of the trade.'

The following morning, Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority game rangers were alerted of the python.

Acting upon the tip-off, the rangers arrested Bhunu who indicated to police how he duped people performing fake miracles using the python.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.