Tanzania Unveils New Covid-19 Restrictions, Bans Flights From India

5 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania has on Tuesday May 4 issued its seventh advisory put in place new measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Travellers entering Tanzania must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the prior 72 hours to arrival, the health ministry has announced, citing concern about new variants of the disease.

Those arriving from countries with a high number of coronavirus infections such as India will also need to pay for an additional rapid test which now costs $25.

In addition, those who have visited a country with "new Covid-19 variants" in the previous two weeks will be required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own expense.

Citizens can isolate at home, while foreigners will need to choose a government facility which is listed at the airports.

"Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause COVID-19, there is an increased risk of their importation into our country," Tanzania's chief medical officer Abel Makubi said in the statement.

In another development, in its latest the travel advisory number 7 signed by Prof Abel Makubi, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of health has said that as part of the containment measures the government has banned all flights from India.

" Due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, all flights to and from India are banned in Tanzania. This ban will remain effective until further notice," reads the statement

The statement by Prof Makubi further states that all returning Tanzanians who have been to India either as students or business people or for medical treatment will be subjected to rapid test at the Point of entry.

According to the ministry this will be followed by stringent contact tracing and a 14-day mandatory quarantine at one's own costs.

President Samia in April said it was "not proper" to ignore the disease and ordering a science-based approach to Tanzania's Covid-19 policy.

Tanzania has not reported any Covid-19 data since April 2020. Its last record showed 509 infections.

Barely two months after reporting its first case of the coronavirus, Tanzania lifted mandatory quarantine of passengers and eased restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

