Tanzania: President Kenyatta Orders Quick Clearance of Maize Stranded at Border

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Wednesday May 5, ordered the relevant authorities to clear the barriers that have prevented the flow of trade at the borders in over a month with immediate effect.

While addressing the high level business forum between Tanzania and Kenya held today May 05, 2021 at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked his Agricultural Minister to make sure that the maize that is stranded at the borders are cleared in two weeks.

|"I know you intend to have a meeting in four weeks time but there are things that cannot wait any longer. So make sure in the coming two weeks all maize at the border is cleared," he said.

Speaking on trade issues between the two countries, President Kenyatta said sometimes Tanzanians get hard time when they want to do business in Kenya because of the protocols.

Kenyatta said he wants to set good environment for investors from Tanzania to invest in Kenya, "from now on you can come and invest here in without asking for work permit and visas as long as you follow the country's laws."

He also asked the minister of health to clear cars from Tanzania that are stranded at borders of Holili and Namanga.

"If the issue is Covid-19 why don't the ministers of health meet and discuss how they will deal with the tests so that it doesn't affect business sector. If they get tested in Tanzania and they come with certificates allow them to travel in Kenya because this is among the issue we have agreed with my sister President Samia," he added.