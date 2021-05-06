Tanzania: Turning Point as Tanzania's Gold Exports Pass U.S.$3 Billion Mark

5 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's gold shipment hit $3 billion mark for the first time as price of the precious metal increased in the world market.

According to the Bank of Tanzania, the value of the exports of gold to $3.025 billion in the year ending March 31, 2021, compared with $2.324 billion recorded previously.

Gold started attracting higher prices since last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 which disrupted economic activities and markets around the world.

As financial markets were hit by the pandemic, investors rushed for gold which they consider as one of the safe haven assets.

Since last year, gold exports overtook that of tourism which has been hit by Covid-19.

During the year to March 2021, gold exports accounted for 55.9 percent of non-traditional exports after increased by $701.3 million to $3.025 billion. The increase is associated with "an increase in the market price of gold and government initiatives in supporting the mining industry," the central bank stated.

"The rise in prices of gold and oil are, respectively, explained by cumulative impact of rising prices and subdued demand at the onset of Covid-19," the BoT added in its monthly economic review for April.

On the other hand, revenue from tourism sector which was once the country's leading foreign exchange earner reduced to $885.2 million at the end of March 2021 from $2.598 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Travel receipts declined due to containment measures instituted by various countries against the Covid-19 pandemic including lockdowns and travel restrictions. Consequently, the number of international arrivals declined to 514,625 from 1,511,944 in the year to March 2020.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.