Tanzania: President Suluhu's Advise to Tanzania and Kenya's Traders

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged business communities from Tanzania and Kenya to establish business relationships which will enable them to unleash opportunities available in the two East African countries.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Tanzania and Kenya business forum held at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya President Samia said that the forum was a great opportunity to boost relationship between Tanzania and Kenya.

"I urge you [business communities] from Tanzania and Kenya to exploit this chance to exchange skills, work together in research and development, technology as well as looking for capital where necessary."

"As Tanzania companies meet their counterparts from Kenya today at this forum they should strive to establish business relationships which enable both parties to exploit opportunities existing in each other countries," President Samia told traders.

Additionally, President Samia told the forum's participants her government was ready to receive business communities from Kenya as a means of strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

"My government is ready to serve as a bridge for paving the way for cooperation between our two business communities from our two countries. Tanzania is ready to receive business communities from Kenya and our doors are open for consultations," she insisted.

On the other hand, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave his ministers a 14-day ultimatum to ensure that stranded Tanzania's maize consignments saga at the boarder to be resolved.