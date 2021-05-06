Tanzania: Payment of Sh3.8 Billion for Retirees in Police, Prisons and Immigration Approved

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved Sh3.877 billion for the payments of retired Police, Prisons and Immigration officers,

Home Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene said this while tabling his ministry's budget in parliament in Dodoma for the financial year 2021/2022.

Simbachawene said there were challenges of paying eligible retirees, including the cost of moving their families, belongings to their places of origin.

"Honestly there were challenges of paying pensioners and among the first document signed by the President Samia's were pension's funds and since she has approved, any time from now we will start paying," he said.

Mr Simbachawene said President Samia has approved Sh65 million for Immigration, Sh3 billion for Police Force retirees, and Sh812 million for Prisons.

While law makers were debating the budget, Special Seats MP, Ester Matiko (Chadema) questioned why there was no plan of having a machine to inspect prison inmates.

"Mr. Chairperson, if I am not be given a satisfactory answer on why the government does not use modern technology in inspecting inmates as a result people are being abused. And if you ask this to any law maker here who has been in prison he or she will tell you the level of humiliation, "said Matiko.

Simbachawene said inmate's inspection is a legal matter for security reasons.

"The inspection is done as a legal matter, the goal is to ensure their safety, and if the procedures are done without following the rules then that is wrong. But just in case Ms Esther Matiko has evidence of any form of abuse and humiliation please share with us so that we can follow up," said Simbachwene.

The Parliament approved Sh 939. 089 billion for the Ministry of Home Affairs for the financial year 2021/22.