Tanzania: MPs Campaign for Improved Technical, Vocational Trainings

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament called for major improvement in the provision of technical education and vocational trainings to produce experts who could bring changes and participate in economic growth.

Debating the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology 2021/22 budget estimates, the MPs said there is need for the government to support students who pursue technical and vocational training with loans through the Higher Learning Students Loan Board (HESLB).

They said it is high time major reforms are put in place to enable youths acquire skills that meet employment market demands.

Mr Luhaga Mpina (Kisesa- CCM) said for the country to have skilled youth, there must be reforms in the curriculum. He said there is need for internship for various students and not for few courses.

"We have been witnessing students who pursue medical courses are required to go for internship, but it is not compulsory for other courses, therefore we need to stress on that," he noted.

Mr Mussa Sima (Singida Urban-CCM) asked for more studies to be conducted in the education sector to determine the potential areas that need more emphasis.

"We must find out areas that are crucial, this will help our youth to get employment immediately after completing their studies," he noted.

Ms Judith Kapinga (Special Seat-CCM) said it is high time the government conducts evaluation on the provision of education and the whole education system in the country.