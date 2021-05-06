Tanzania: State Focuses on Construction of 1000 Secondary Schools Countrywide

THE government is looking forward to build a total of 1000 secondary schools across the country in an effort to ensure that every ward has access to such level of education.

This was revealed by Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) David Silinde while answering a supplementary question from Jafari Chaurembo (Mbagala-CCM).

In his question, the MP noted that the government's policy is to have a secondary school in every ward.

He wanted to know when the government would build secondary schools in Mbagala, Kilungule and KibondeMaji Wards, which have no secondary schools at all.

The Deputy Minister assured Members of Parliament and the people of Mbagala Constituency in particular, that all those wards will have secondary schools which are part of the government's plan to build 1000 secondary schools nationwide in all wards that do not have that level of education.

He pointed out that among the wards that will benefit are those mentioned by the MP of Mbagala, Kilungule and KibondeMaji Wards. In his basic question, the MP wanted to know the government's plan to provide funds to Temeke District Council so that it could build enough new schools due to the fact that Mbagala Constituency was leading in having more primary and secondary school students.

Mr Silinde explained that in order to improve the education infrastructure in Temeke District Council, in the financial year 2017/18 to 2019/20, the government provided a sum of 724m/- for the construction of a new Marten Lumbanga Primary School and Dovya Primary School.

In addition, he noted that in the 2020/2021 financial year, the Temeke District Council through its internal revenue has built a one-storey building for Form Five and Six at Mbagala Secondary School at a cost of 1.056bn/-.

Similarly, the deputy minister said in the 2021/2021 financial year, the government has allocated 1.74bn/- to Temeke District Council, of which 1.53bn/-will be allocated to Mbagala Constituency for the construction of a new school in Chamazi Ward.

He explained that in the financial year 2017/18, the government completed 10 primary school classroom blocks in Temeke District Council at a cost of 137.5m/-.

In addition, the deputy minister said from the financial year 2017/18 to 2019/20, the government has built 25 new primary school classrooms in Temeke District Council at a cost of 500m/-.

"In the 2020/2021 financial year 2020/21, Temeke District Council through its internal revenue has built 76 classrooms for secondary schools at a cost of 1.72bn/-," he said.

Furthermore, in the 2021/2022 financial year, the deputy minister noted that the government has allocated 220m/- for the construction of 11 classrooms for secondary schools in Temeke District Council.

He also said that in the 2021/2022 financial year, a sum of 209m/-has been allocated for the rehabilitation of secondary school infrastructure.