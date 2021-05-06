Rwanda is Favourite to Host 2025 UCI Road World Championships

Rwanda stands high chances of hosting the 2025 UCI Road World Championships ahead of Morocco, according to Rwanda Cycling Federation President, Abdallah Murenzi.

Rwanda officially submitted a bid to host World Championships 2025 in September 2019 and now faces stiff competition from Morocco, which is also interested in hosting the world cycling event.

As UCI awaits to officially announce the country that will host the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in September, UCI president David Lappartient visited the country recently and held talks with President Paul Kagame.

Lappartient was also in Rwanda to witness the ongoing Tour du Rwanda.

The UCI President and President Kagame discussed the development of cycling in Rwanda as well as the progress of preparations for the UCI Road World Championships in 2025.

Murenzi told Times Sport that Rwanda's chances of winning the bid to host the world cycling contest lie in continued efforts and commitment that the government is investing in to secure the bid.

"The government is doing everything possible it can to successfully make sure that the World road cycling championships come to Rwanda. Besides presenting all needed requirements in the bid document of submission, we have high chances of winning this bid and the incredible support that the government is showing in this push is another advantage for us," Murenzi said.

Murenzi explained that the way Rwanda organises and manages Tour du Rwanda and how the tournament continues to attract huge attendance are key factors that put the country ahead of Morocco in the race to host the global tournament.

"Tour du Rwanda is so far-reaching an incredible level and the riders and teams taking part in it. And when you look at how Rwandans love the game of cycling undoubtedly positions the country as favorites to win this bid. We have done our part so far but, in the end, it will be for UCI to decide," Murenzi said.

Meanwhile, an inspection team from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is also expected in Rwanda in June to assess whether Rwanda fulfills all the requirements needed to host the 2025 UCI Road World Championships.