Tunisia: Flood Risk Management Solution E-Nundation to Be Deployed Soon in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Flood risk management solution E-NUNDATION, which offers a real-time predictive mapping of floods, will soon be deployed in Tunisia by Geosapiens, a Quebec-based company specialised in the analysis and management of flood risks.

The solution offers an accurate evaluation of flood impacts on the population, buildings and essential infrastructures.

It will be deployed on the Medjerda River (Bou Salem, Jendouba): the most important river in Tunisia, which sees many floods.

This project is financed by the Quebec Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie, as part of the Quebec-Tunisia 2021 call for digital projects, on the 18th Francophonie Summit, scheduled for November 20-21 in Djerba.

The E-NUNDATION web solution is a decision-making tool that is very useful for crisis managers who can better prevent risks and optimise their interventions, thanks to accurate and up-to-date information, says the Quebec company.

Geosapiens CEO and co-founder, Tunisian Hachem Agili expressed delight and pride to export this product internationally, which will contribute to the implementation of concrete solutions to deal with floods. «We are looking forward to this collaboration, which looks highly rewarding,» he said.

Geosapiens will work with Tunisian partners, including the University of Carthage, the National Agronomic Institute of Tunisia (INAT) and the Higher School of Communications of Tunis (Sup'Com).

The latter will be responsible for expediting the deployment and delivery of the solution to end users.

«This collaboration is a great opportunity to develop a new vision of flood risk management in Tunisia,» coordinator of the project in Tunisia Zohra Lili Chabaane said.

«Not only will we be able to prepare effectively to manage future crises, but we will also raise awareness among decision-makers and vulnerable populations by using geospatial technologies as a pedagogical and operational communication vector.»

Head of the project team at Sup'Com Riadh Abdelfattah, for his part, said this project will make it possible to federate diversified skills in signal physics, spatial sciences and hydrological sciences. It will provide an innovative solution for flood monitoring systems, using very high-resolution radar satellite data for earth observation.

Geosapiens is a Quebec-based company specialising in flood risk analysis and management.

Its mission is to contribute to the safety and integrity of the population in the face of natural and climatic risks, through technological solutions based on geospatial data.

Geosapiens seeks to provide the population as well as public and private organisations with reliable and intuitive decision support tools, enabling them to better understand, prevent and manage natural risks.