Cameroon: Familiarisation Visit - Sopecam Welcomes New Regional Delegate

The new Communication boss was in DRL on Tuesday May 4, 2021

The newly appointed Regional Delegate of Communication for the Littoral Region, Marie Laure Djin Soppo Ndongo, épse Moukoko, on Tuesday May 4 paid a visit to the SOPECAM Regional Direction in Douala. The visit that gave the Delegate the opportunity to get first-hand information on the functioning of the regional direction was also for the SOPECAM staff to get in contact with the new communication boss.

While welcoming the delegate, the SOPECAM Regional Director, Armand Essogo, appreciated the visit while adding that it was first of its kind. The regional director took time off to explain the functioning of the regional direction: He recalled that SOPECAM is out to promote government action and to ensure that Cameroonians get the right information. He said being the reference newspaper, Cameroon Tribune is the lone bilingual daily new paper in Cameroon as a result staff work hard daily to make this happen. The Director also used the opportunity to appreciate the staff as they do all their best to get SOPECAM going. He was quick to add that his doors were open for collaboration if need be.

On her part, the Regional Delegate of Communication congratulated the SOPECAM Littoral staff for the wonderful job they are doing to promote government's actions and to keep the population informed. She said after she took over office on the 17 of March, it was necessary for her to get in contact with people that she will be working with. Marie Laure Djin Soppo Ndongo appreciated the camaraderie that reigns in the SOPECAM regional Direction. She promised her collaboration whenever the need arises.

The different chiefs of service were around to take the delegate round and explained the functioning of their different services.