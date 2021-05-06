Cameroon: Congo Basin Forest - COMIFAC Interim Management Takes Over

The executive secretariat of the regional organisation will be managed for a month under the chair of Cameroon's Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo.

Recently recruited senior staff of the Central African Forest Commission, COMIFAC Executive Secretariat in Yaounde, Cameroon, are due to take up office next month. In the meantime, an interim management led by Jules Doret Ndongo, Cameroon's Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, on May 4, 2021 took office. The Minister is the current Chair of the Conference of Central African Forestry Ministers.

The outgoing management of the COMIFAC Executive Secretariat led by Raymonde Ndoumba Ngoye ended its four-year tenure in April 2021. COMIFAC Forestry Ministers on April 15, 2021 resolved to put in place an ad hoc committee to manage the executive secretariat before new senior staff begin work next month.

Ndoumba Ngoye commended the Cameroonian government for its collaboration during their tenure, saying the country's financial contributions to the organisation were always regular. He also thanked Cameroon for providing office space for COMIFAC Secretariat. Minister Jules Doret Ndongo expressed appreciation to Ngoye's team for the achievements made, but expressed regret that most member States have not been regular in paying their financial contributions to COMIFAC.

"The task of the incoming team will be as outlined by leaders of the Congo Basin in Brazzaville, Congo in 2005. These are biodiversity protection, forestry and wildlife conservation and tackling global warming," Jules Doret Ndongo explained.