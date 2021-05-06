Gambia: Introducing Sulayman Njie - Rising Poet to Watch

5 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay- Bah

Literary work, which includes expression of feelings and inspirational ideas is also known Poetry. As spoken words, it is becoming a fast enterprising domain for many youth in the country these days.

Many into the arts are making the art more attractive, infectious and insightful, fast-making it a very competitive form, with large followership.

Sulayman Njie fondly known as Sol Slim Njie, is a rising poet making waves in the country entertainment by using spoken words to entertain and create awareness in society.

Njie, who lives in Banjul is a humanitarian, entrepreneur, teacher and a human rights advocate. He started his career in poetry in 2018 after observing and seeing the daily life struggles in the country's capital.

Former student of Gambia High School, Sol Slim Njie completed his secondary school in 2016 and later further his education at Stratford College of Management the Gambia, Insight Training Center in 2018 and to Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC).

In an interview with The Point, he draws attention to the deteriorating condition characterized by political upheaval, the social reduction and the poor infrastructural conditions in the city, which is neglected without much iota of guilt.

This, he said, was what convinced him that he has a role to play in extending his efforts not only in writing, but to use his talent and skills he got in literature to speak on the social-ills through spoken words.

"This will help me build a conversation that will awaken the community and engage people to be more aware of the more problems we are facing as a country by extension. This paves the way for my poetry career to center on my theme on strategic and sometimes controversial community problems that many know. But yes stares and shy away from it".

Since then, he explained that his career keeps progressing to highlight issues of both national and international matters through his stanzas.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.