Gambia: Introducing Sulayman Njie - Rising Poet to Watch

Literary work, which includes expression of feelings and inspirational ideas is also known Poetry. As spoken words, it is becoming a fast enterprising domain for many youth in the country these days.

Many into the arts are making the art more attractive, infectious and insightful, fast-making it a very competitive form, with large followership.

Sulayman Njie fondly known as Sol Slim Njie, is a rising poet making waves in the country entertainment by using spoken words to entertain and create awareness in society.

Njie, who lives in Banjul is a humanitarian, entrepreneur, teacher and a human rights advocate. He started his career in poetry in 2018 after observing and seeing the daily life struggles in the country's capital.

Former student of Gambia High School, Sol Slim Njie completed his secondary school in 2016 and later further his education at Stratford College of Management the Gambia, Insight Training Center in 2018 and to Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC).

In an interview with The Point, he draws attention to the deteriorating condition characterized by political upheaval, the social reduction and the poor infrastructural conditions in the city, which is neglected without much iota of guilt.

This, he said, was what convinced him that he has a role to play in extending his efforts not only in writing, but to use his talent and skills he got in literature to speak on the social-ills through spoken words.

"This will help me build a conversation that will awaken the community and engage people to be more aware of the more problems we are facing as a country by extension. This paves the way for my poetry career to center on my theme on strategic and sometimes controversial community problems that many know. But yes stares and shy away from it".

Since then, he explained that his career keeps progressing to highlight issues of both national and international matters through his stanzas.