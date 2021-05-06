Gambia: Al-Quran Foundation Supports 45 Families With Food Packs

Al-Quran Foundation Banjul in collaboration with Africa Relief Fund based in the United Kingdom last Friday extended support in the form of Ramadan food packs to 45 vulnerable families with within the Greater Banjul Area.

The donation each family received was 25kg bag of rice, 10kg of sugar, cooking oil, box of tea bags and one pack of dates. The presentation ceremony was held at No. 6 James Senegal Street in Banjul.

Al-Quran Foundation is a charity organisation in The Gambia that focuses on Dawah, Social Aid and Education. It has been supporting vulnerable families particularly the physically challenged since its establishment in 2017.

In total the foundation has supported over 60 families across the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of their social activities for 2021.

At the presentation, Modou Lamin Bah, president of the foundation informed that Sheikh Mahmud Bin Sayeed and family supported the initiative.

Bah explained that the corona virus pandemic has exposed so many families including women and the physically challenged to extreme situations especially the most vulnerable.

He expressed their willingness to continue supporting vulnerable families.

Pa Mamud Ceesay, Councilor for New Town West Ward in Banjul thanked donors for their generosity. He expressed hope that the donors would continue this kind and humanitarian venture and prayed that the foundation grows bigger and better in years to come.

Abdoulie Krubally, Youth councilor at Banjul City Council said in addition to the Ramadan gifts, the foundation also supports vulnerable families during Tobaski.

"It is everybody's responsibility to contribute to national development."

Sulayman Bun-Njie on behalf of beneficiaries thanked donors and assured that the items would be used for their intended purpose.

Omar Touray, deputy Mayor Banjul City Council thanked the foundation especially Modou Lamin for their love and foresight to support national development and humanity in general.