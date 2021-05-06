Gambia/Comoros: Scorpions to Clash With Comoros Islands, Kosovo in Int'l Friendly Matches

5 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to play against Comoros Islands and Kosovo in international friendly matches in June 2021 in Antalya, Portugal.

The Scorpions will rub horns with Comoros Islands in their first international friendly tie on 5 June 2021 before playing against Kosovo in their second and final international friendly clash on 11 June 2021.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will use the international friendly matches against Comoros Islands and Kosovo to prepare his team fit enough for the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree to be hosted in Cameroon next year.

Meanwhile, The Gambia snatched qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations following their slender 1-0 victory over Angola in their stunning Group D qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on 25 Match 2021.

