Gambia: Sarr Meets Barrow, Discusses Mary's Ecology Rehabilitation, Others

Colonel Sam Sarr, former UN rep in the dying days of Jammeh on Monday met president Adama Barrow to discuss a project involving an ecological hazard in the Kombo St. Mary's vicinity that requires urgent rehabilitation.

Sarr also discussed with Barrow the political situation in the country and his party's desire to forge a reconciliatory trajectory with all political parties especially with the APRC.

Below is the full text Sarr's Facebook post which reads:

I was privileged today, Monday, May 3rd, 2021 to meet His Excellency President Adama Barrow of the Republic of the Gambia. In a meeting that roughly took an hour we were able to discuss various subjects but most importantly about a project involving an ecological hazard in the Kombo St. Mary's vicinity that requires urgent rehabilitation. I have in the past six months been studying the project which couldn't be done without government support and blessing. I have at some point even introduced it to the KMC mayor, Mr. Bensouda, but not much could be done in the absence of government participation.

I am therefore glad to say that President Barrow was very receptive to the proposal and has pledged his personal support and that of his government towards the realisation of the project. The commencement of the work is now dependent on the project paper he demands from me to introduce it to the relevant ministries and departments.

We have also discussed the political situation in the country and his party's desire to forge a reconciliatory trajectory with all political parties and especially with the APRC.

His willingness to reconcile with President Jammeh and offer him the treatment of a former head of state as one of his cardinal objectives aimed at unifying the Gambian people was satisfactorily discussed. It is wonderful to hear his level of political tolerance towards even his adversaries.

I have in turn assured him my total support to his party and objectives for the general welfare and development of the country and hope to see the safe homecoming of former President Yahya Jammeh as soon as possible. The system of honoring and cherishing our former presidents is a constitutional and cultural imperative that should be respected, no matter what.

I will finally take a moment to thank the facilitators of this special meeting, starting with the government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh, the minister of land Hon. Musa Drammeh and the SIS Director General Mr. Ousman Sowe.

It was a major breakthrough for me that I will always live to appreciate.