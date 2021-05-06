Gambia: Registration for Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers Opens

Registration for the 2021 Brikama Nawetan season is open for teams residing in Brikama and its satellite, as the rainy season's biggest football fiesta is fast approaching in the country.

According to Brikama Sports Committee (BSC), registration fees for this year's Sateyba wet season biggest football fiesta qualifiers is pegged at D7, 000 with the deadline for registration set for 15 May 2021.

Nawetan football competition attracts more spectators than the country's top first and second division league championships.

Meanwhile, league clubs coaches use the summer biggest football jamboree to scout good players for their respective clubs.