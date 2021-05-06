Gambia: Kanform, Sillah Scores in Sheikh Jamal Win

Gambian international duo, Solomon Kanform and Sulaiman Sillah both scored during their Bangladesh side Sheikh Jamal 3-1 away win over Abahani Chittagong in their week-13 fixture of the Bangladesh Premier League played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday.

Gambian international striker Suleiman Sillah opened the scoring for his side in the 30th minute before Solomon Kanform double the lead two minutes later.

Mohamed Razaul Karim added his side third goal in the 51st minute of the game, while Kawshik Barua scored the only consolation goal for Abahani Chittagong in the 46th minute of the second half.

The 23-year-old Suleiman Sillah has now scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists in 10 games, while 22-year-old Solomon Kanform scored 7 goals and registered 3 assists in 11 games for Sheikh Jamal.

The win has moved Sheikh Jamal to 2nd position with 29 points, while Abahani Chittagong sits 7th position with 19 points after 13 games.

Sheikh Jamal will next play Muktijoddha SKC at home, while Abahani Chittagong will travel away to Arambagh. Both games will be played today, Wednesday.