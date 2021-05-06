Gambia: Former Int'l Striker Zico Signs for Fortune FC

Former Gambia international striker Momodou Ceesay who goes by 'Zico' has signed a short contract with current Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st division league leader Fortune FC.

"Done and dusted now. We are pleased to announce that we have formally completed the signing of former Scorpions striker, Momodou Ceesay alias Zico," Fortune FC said on its official Facebook page.

The former Zilina, PS Kemi and Kyzylzhar striker is expected to boost Coach Jane Joof's hope of winning Fortune FC their first league title this season.

Momodou Ceesay was a hot property for The Gambia national team before his career was called short in Europe due to injuries.

He started his playing career for his home town club of Kanifing United.

Ceesay signed for Slovak side Zilina in the summer of 2010 and scored in his first Corgoň Liga match on 31 July 2010.

He expressively helped Žilina secure a place in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League, scoring three goals during the qualifiers.

Ceesay left Kairat Almaty on 7 July 2015, after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. In September 2015 he signed for Maccabi Netanya.

On 28 June 2018, Kyzylzhar announced the signing of Ceesay.

On 18 June 2019, Ceesay was released by Irtysh Pavlodar and returned to Kyzylzhar in July 2019.

In another development in the just concluded GFF transfer window, BK Milan FC secured the services of Saikou Jawara for one and a half season with an option to extend.

The former Gambia U-20 player represented Real De Banjul and Steve Biko prior to his professional football with Sudanese outfits Al Wadi Nyila and Al Amal Atabara. He also represented Senegalese club Kuer Madior KMFC before joining BK Milan Football Club.

"We are delighted to be able to add a player of Saikou Jawara's proven continental-class credentials to our squad," said BK Milan Chief Executive Office Ousman (Cho) Drammeh.

Having performed at the highest national and continental levels for many years, Mr. Drammeh said they have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents they already have.

Okocha as he is fondly called, said: "I am so happy to be joining BK Milan Football Club. I am delighted to be a part of this exciting club for next one and half seasons. I'm here to challenge for honors".