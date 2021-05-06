Namibia: NRU Backs Covid-19 Vaccination

5 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Rugby Union wants administrators, players and spectators to get Covid-19 vaccinations "as soon as possible".

The union's president Eduard Mensah made the rallying call on Saturday, saying it would enhance the Rugby Premier League's safety efforts. The national Covid-19 vaccination rollout second phase kicked off last week, with government urging public to get the jab.

There has been widespread scepticism around coronavirus vaccines globally, with certain quarters hesitant to get the injection for fear of unpleasant side effects.

"Getting vaccinated will not only help protect all of us from getting severe Covid-19, but will ensure that rugby is played in a safe environment," Mensah said in statement.

"There is no doubt that the advantages of getting vaccinated by far outweighs the disadvantages, if any.

"We, as a rugby community, should go beyond merely hoping that no one gets infected. Getting vaccinated should be done not only to protect oneself but also to safeguard family, officials, teammates and fellow spectators," he added.

Wanderers lead the league pack after three rounds of action, followed by Unam, with Rehoboth completing the top three positions.

