Africa: Nearly 4.6 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

NIH
(file photo).
6 May 2021
allAfrica.com

As of May 6, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,594,886 while over 12,973,899 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  123,233 and  4,143,921 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,588,221 - and  54,557 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 512,656 ), Tunisia ( 315,600 ), Ethiopia ( 260,139 ), Egypt ( 232,905 ), Libya ( 178,927 ) and Nigeria ( 165,273 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

