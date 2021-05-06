Egypt: Maait - Importers Start Joining ACI System

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said importers began joining the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system since piloting it in April 1 ahead of its enforcement as of July 1.

In a statement on Wednesday 5/5/2021, he underlined keenness on gradual application of the new e-mechanism at ports.

The minister hailed cooperation with the Egyptian Customs Authority with regard to implementing the ACI system.

Head of the Customs Authority Shahat Ghatori said this new system will help protect the Egyptian borders from the access of banned materials or goods.

Under the ACI, importers will submit digital documents for the imported goods to the customs authority through the "single window" platform before shipping them to the country in order to get the initial customs registration number (ACID).

The authority will notify the importer with the ACID customs registration number to be recorded in the shipping documents relating to the imported goods.

The e-signature will be used in the data entry and the electronic registration of all data and documents for the pre-registration system (ACI).