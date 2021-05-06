Egypt Sees Very Hot Weather On Wednesday, Temperature to Slightly Drop

5 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

While Egypt has witnessed a very hot weather over the majority of the governorates, temperature is expected to slightly drop on Thursday 6/5/2021 and Friday 7/5/2021and again rise on Saturday 8/5/2021.

The hot spell has reached its peak on Tuesday4/5/2021 and Wednesday 5/5/2021, said Director of the Analysis Department at the Egyptian Meteorological Authority Mahmoud Shahin in remarks to Extra News.

He noted that the temperature on these two days has reached 42 degree Celsius in some parts in the afternoon.

On Thursday, temperature will drop by three degrees and will again drop on Friday to record around 36 degree Celsius. On Saturday, temperature will rise to reach 40 degree Celsius.

The EMA expects a very hot weather on Wednesday over the Greater Cairo and the north.

It also expects the weather to be hot on the northern coasts and very hot in South Sinai and the south.

A moderate weather will, however, prevail during night over all parts.

This hot spell comes in conjunction with the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, during which Muslims do not eat or drink anything from dawn to sunset.

Egyptian employees enjoyed five days off from 29 April to 3 May as per a Cabinet decision due to public national holidays, which helped many people to stay away from direct sun rays while fasting.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

