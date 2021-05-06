Egypt: Environment Min - Waste Management Promising Investment Score for Private Sector

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad underlined that the ministry wants the private sector to participate in environmental work and create green jobs to contribute to developing the environment and maintaining its resources.

She said waste management in Egypt is one of the most promising domains for collaboration with the private sector.

She made the remarks on Wednesday 5/5/2021 during a video conference meeting with representatives of a company working in the waste management score.

The talks tackled means of teaming up with the private sector to start projects for turning waste into energy.

The representative of the company said that the company is a national firm seeking to serve strategic plans to solve the waste problem.

The two sides agreed to mull means of promoting cooperation in waste management score.