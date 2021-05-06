Egypt: Cabinet Reviews Tourism Development Projects in Sharm El Sheikh

The Cabinet, at its routine on Wednesday 5/5/2021 meeting under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, reviewed a number of tourism development projects in Sharm El Sheikh.

The projects include transforming the Naama Bay area into an advanced tourist center, renovating the King Abdullah street and activating applications of the city's visual identity and security surveillance systems.

During the meeting, the Cabinet okayed all the proposed projects meant to make the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh ready for the return of tourists as per directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.