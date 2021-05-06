Egypt's Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities Launches 'Our Story' Initiative for School Students

Recently, the Cultural Development and Community Communication Department in the Office of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities launched an initiative entitled "Our Story", in cooperation with the public and technical education sectors of the Ministry of Education.

Director General of the Administration Rasha Kamal said that this initiative comes within the annual agenda program of the administration, which aims to develop tourism and archaeological awareness among school students in all educational stages, through the implementation of a number of visits to the tourist and archaeological sites in the various Egyptian governorates, and linking those visits to local and international events and recent archaeological discoveries.

She explained that the first phase of this initiative works to highlight the efforts made by the Egyptian state in the tourism and antiquities sector and to preserve its heritage, where the administration launched a competition for students of 22 schools to choose the best videos and introductory audio recordings recorded by students in Arabic, English, French and German about the royal mummies that were transported in a majestic procession from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat.

Six schools have won this competition. The award was an introductory tour for the students who made these recordings inside the Central Exhibition Hall and the Mummies Hall of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and distributed certificates of honor to them.

In addition, Kamal said that the administration also organized a visit for another number of students in the schools of Cairo and Giza governorates to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, and another visit for students of the governorates of Qena and Luxor to the temples of Karnak and Luxor in Luxor governorate.