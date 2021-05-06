Egypt: Cabinet Approves Presidential Decree On Restructuring Export Council

The cabinet approved during its weekly meeting via video conference under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli important decisions including a presidential decree to restructure the supreme council for exports.

The decree stipulates that the council be restructured under the chairmanship of the president of the republic or his deputies and membership of the prime minister, the governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and a number of ministers.

The decision aims at encouraging and developing Egyptian exports to increase their size and boost the competitiveness of the Egyptian products in foreign markets.

The cabinet also agreed to a draft presidential decree on allocating a plot of land estimated at more than 314,297 feddans in Dakhla to be used in development activities.