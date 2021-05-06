Ghana: Atia, Lariba Excel At Adenta Marathon

The maiden Adenta marathon came off on Saturday with over 100 athletes from across the country participating.

The event organized by Emmagee Fitness Center (EFC) with support from Decathlon was part of efforts to promote athletics in the country.

At the end of the race held on principal streets of Adenta, Koogo Atia emerged winner of the 15km Men's event with a time of 50.43:62 seconds.

He was followed by Basit Afful who recorded a time of 50.54:82 seconds in second while Awini Samuel settled for the third position with a time of 53.31:24 seconds.

In the Ladies 15km event, it was national athlete and 2015 Accra Milo Marathon winner Sakat Lariba who showed her class again by clocking 55.56:83 seconds to win.

Belinda Segbor came second with a time of 58.11:44 seconds while Titi Rosina followed in third position with 58.14:18 seconds.

In the boys 5km event, Aziz Mohammed won with an impressive outing and followed by Abochi Gawu Gadani and Saddick Allo.

In the Ladies 5km event, Mercy Achamba came first and followed by Belinda Adongo and Rayne Touloug.

Ishmael Acheampong was the winner in the boys 3km with Thomas Attachi and Mohammed Najid following.

In the Ladies 3km category, Patience Nsobila won ahead of Gifty Eshun and Naomi Bio in second and third positions.

Addressing the participants, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EFC, Mr Emmanuel Antwi described the maiden edition as successful and congratulated athletes for showing up.

He said a lot of talents were identified and would be nurtured for the upcoming 2023 Africa Games.

"Aside the talents, essentially it was great to see people coming out to run and keep fit," he stated.

He called on corporate entities to support such events and generally the development of athletics in the country.